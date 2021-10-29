(NewsNation Now) — Trying to find love? Use your humor to find someone using this new dating app.

The app, Lafdr, matches you with a special someone based on your tastes in memes. It’s a swiping app, similar to Bumble or Tinder, but instead of looking through people’s profiles you are swiping through memes to find your perfect match.

Morgan Vagts, co-creator of Lafdr, said by using memes it takes away some of the stress and self-consciousness of using your own personal photos on an app.

“A lot of people have really liked this, it takes away a lot of the stress that comes with being on a dating app,” said Vagts. “Knowing people are judging all of your photos, and everyone in the area can see your pictures.”

Vagts, a college student, created the app during summer breaks and in between classes along with her partner.

Lafdr isn’t just for single people. It can also match you with potential friends. And if you are feeling creative, you can create your own memes as well.

“We have had a lot of people say they’ve had quite a bit of fun,” said Vagts. “I think through the memes, and then when they match with people, it’s a lot easier to start a conversation that keeps things fun and light and lets you kind of be yourself.”

Learn more or download Lafdr here.