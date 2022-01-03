DEA releases ‘code’ of common emojis used to deal drugs

(NewsNation Now) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has released an “emoji drug code” after discovering drug dealers are communicating with potential buyers under the radar.

The agency said, “The code is a reference guide intended to help parents get a better sense of how emojis can be used in conjunction with illegal drug activity.”

Here is what we know:

Fake prescription drugs like Xanax and Adderall are often marked with just a pill emoji 💊.

Xanax is also sometimes marked by a chocolate bar 🍫 or a bus 🚌.

Fake prescription drugs are of particular concern right now as they are often laced with fentanyl, an opiate 100 times more powerful than heroin that is causing historic levels of drug overdoses nationwide.

There are common images being used for other drugs like meth, heroin, cocaine, MDMA, psychedelic mushrooms, cough syrup and marijuana.

Meth is represented by a crystal diamond 💎.

Cocaine, a snowflake ❄.

MDMA, a lightning bolt ⚡.

Marijuana, a green tree 🌲.

Emojis of bags of money 💰, cash 💵 and even an electric plug 🔌 can show that someone is trying to sell drugs.

Rockets 🚀, bombs 💣 and an explosion 💥 can indicate the drugs are really potent.

A chocolate chip cookie 🍪 can show they have a lot of drugs to sell.

Using emojis alone does not indicate drug use, but the DEA says they are an indicator along with other warning signs like weight loss and changes in appearance and behavior.

You can learn more on the DEA’s website.

NewsNation affiliate WIAT contributed to this report.