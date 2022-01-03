Democrats come back to BBB, child tax credit crisis

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Democrats will hopefully return from their holiday break ready to hit the ground running, as issues over the child tax credit and the Build Back Better plan loom large.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has vowed to hold a vote on the BBB in early January whether or not West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is on board with the plan. Manchin has stated repeatedly that he is opposed to certain parts of the plan that he thinks spend excessively.

Last year, Manchin was the lone remaining holdout on the Democratic side, and his opposition prevented the BBB bill, which is the heart of President Joe Biden’s sweeping agenda, from moving forward. Democrats still believe they can get him to agree to vote for the bill, but Schumer’s indication of his determination to hold a vote either way signals party frustration and Biden’s sense of urgency.

The Senate Democratic Caucus meets for its weekly lunch on Tuesday, and the comments coming out after that meeting should give an indication of where the party sits and whether a unified front is possible.

One issue that will be front and center over the next few weeks as tax filing season rolls along is the Child Tax Credit. The CTC was a cornerstone of pandemic relief, providing families with up to $300 monthly for every child under 5 and lesser amounts for children ages 6-17. That tax credit has expired, but a renewal of it is a big part of the BBB agenda. It’s also one of the chief items that Manchin has called out as being too expensive.

The popularity of that tax credit coupled with the fact that its expiration will now be coming home to families that will no longer be receiving the checks make Democrats’ urgency all the stronger. Whether they’ll be able to sway Manchin, however, remains to be seen.