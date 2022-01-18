(NewsNation Now) — Deputies in southeast Texas shot and killed a man suspected in the fatal shooting of a Cracker Barrel restaurant manager in Houston.

Deputies had been watching the suspect since the shooting death of manager Robin Baucom, who was killed while trying to help an employee during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning.

In a press conference, deputies said they had been watching the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, all day.

Tips poured in from the community when officials released surveillance photos of the Dodge Charger believed to have been used by the suspect and another unnamed individual.

The 28-year-old wanted man, who has two active felony warrants, was shot multiple times after he ran from undercover deputies then made gestures indicating he was pointing a gun at them, officials said.

Sgt. Dennis Wolford said deputies believed the suspect to be armed and dangerous.

“It appeared he had a weapon and was pointing it at the deputies,” he said.

Investigators say they’re still looking for one other possible suspect involved in the shooting, but told NewsNation they believe they have identified everyone connected to the crime.