(NewsNation) — As mask mandates drop in cities and states across the country, the federal mandate requiring masks still be worn in airports and on planes remains in effect.

While the current mandate expires April 18, NewsNation travel expert Peter Greenberg said he thinks the masks won’t drop until around Memorial Day.

That’s not soon enough for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his attorney general, Ashley Moody, who are leading a group of 20 other states suing the federal government to have the transportation mask mandate dropped immediately, calling the Biden administration’s mandate unlawful and not grounded in science.

“Because if you have somebody sitting in the window seat nibbling on peanuts for 2.5 hours, they can have their masks down. You have the person in the middle seat that is not eating if they just wanted to read a magazine without the masks, then somehow that would be a big problem,” DeSantis said.

Moody and DeSantis blame the mandate for recent tension at airports. They say the increasing number of “unruly passenger” incidents is directly tied to people being forced to wear masks. “It’s turned the airlines into having to police this, it’s created a lot of unruly passenger situations because it’s so frustrating for people,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has been vocal against mask mandates. He never issued one in Florida, and then outlawed them in public schools in the state with an executive order that led to several lawsuits from school districts that wanted to mask up.

This latest is one of several lawsuits the Florida governor has filed against the federal government during the pandemic as he continues to position himself as the Republican front-runner for the presidential race in 2024. DeSantis and Moody recently overturned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s shutdown of the cruise industry. The CDC did not respond to a request for comment.