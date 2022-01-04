CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It’s a brand new year — 2022 is here full of possibilities; sometimes, the best way to make your dreams become a reality is by creating a vision board.

Celebrities like The Rock, Lilly Singh, Oprah Winfrey, and Ellen DeGeneres have used vision boards in the past, and there’s no right or wrong way to do it. But here’s two methods you can try to determine what works best for you:

Virtual Vision Board

Plan your board First, plan your board by making a list on your phone of the goals you want to achieve and save photos. Use a phone app to design your board Then, use an app on your phone like Adobe Creative Cloud Express or Canva, which are both free, to add photos and text.

Save your design. Lastly, save the virtual vision board to your phone.

A tip for this method is to use it as your phone’s wallpaper so you can always look at it.

A virtual vision board might not feel crafty enough for some people, so you can always make a physical board using similar steps.

Physical Vision Board

Plan your board Start with planning your board by making a list on your phone of the goals you want to achieve and saving photos. Find images Find photos online or in magazines you’d like to use. Add colorful headlines Use colored pencils or pens to make headlines and additional drawings on your photos and board. Physically hand-draw images The best part about making your own vision board is that if you don’t find an image that represents your vision you can doodle it yourself.

The pro to this method is that the physical element helps you to stay motivated because you’re making art. The con is that it’s hanging on the wall and you can’t take it with you.

Experts say the best way to manifest is to feel the vision.

“Indulge in the feeling of as if your vision has already come to reality. So set aside about five minutes a day, throughout the month of January, to sit in front of your vision board and pretend like that goal already exists, visualize it as if it already exists,” said Samantha Melendez, certified life coach business consultant, and vision board workshop facilitator.