(NewsNation) — It’s not just humans feeling the effects of cold and flu season this year, as a canine flu is hitting the U.S.

The highly contagious canine flu is being transmitted in doggy day cares, kennels and other settings where dogs are in close contact with each other.

Outbreaks have already occurred in Texas, California, North Carolina and Alabama this year.

Symptoms of dog flu include cough, runny nose, fever, loss of energy and lack of appetite. Most dogs recover from the illness and symptoms can take 3 to 7 days to show up.

Pet owners can help prevent spreading the illness by cleaning food and water bowls, toys, doorknobs and clothing.

Veterinarians are urging owners to get their dogs vaccinated against the flu if they spend time in social settings with other pups.