Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci looks on during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 21, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Dr. Anthony Fauci will join “Morning in America” on Thursday and take your questions as he discusses the country’s plan of attack to continue managing the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19.

NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert will discuss with Fauci the new guidelines around COVID-19, strategies around vaccinations and a timeline for when rules around the pandemic may end. But there will also be time dedicated to address your questions. Submit a question for Dr. Fauci using this form and it could be asked on-air during the interview.

Dr. Fauci will join Adrienne Bankert at 6 a.m. Central / 7 a.m. Eastern on Thursday. Find out how to tune in to NewsNation by using the NewsNation channel finder. The interview will also be streamed live on NewsNationNow.com.

The one-on-one with Dr. Fauci comes as new cases of COVID-19 have soared to the highest levels on record. There are now more than 265,000 cases per day on average in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organization recently reported an 11 percent increase in global COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s just outlined new COVID-19 guidelines that recommend a five-day isolation period for those infected with COVID-19. Under the latest guidelines, all Americans who test positive, regardless of vaccination status, should isolate themselves for five days and wear a mask for another five, even among family at home. Boosted Americans who are close contacts of a confirmed case do not need to isolate, provided they’re wearing masks for 10 days after they were exposed.

Some business groups, such as airlines and healthcare leaders, have applauded the new guidance as more practical. But critics say there should have been a testing component in the shortened quarantine guidelines.

Also this week, Dr. Fauci has suggested the administration should consider requiring people on domestic flights to be vaccinated. Though he clarified it would only happen if things get “dramatically” worse, he said it’s “on the table” alongside several other mitigations.

Getting a test has also proven difficult in some parts of the country, with long lines for community testing in New York City, Washington, D.C. and other major cities. Fauci has said the testing situation should improve in January.