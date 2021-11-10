CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Elementary schools are rolling out vaccination initiatives nationwide now that children ages 5 to 11 are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Broward County, Florida, there’s a big push for students to get vaccinated. Many schools in South Florida are hosting pop-up vaccine clinics Monday. Starting Tuesday, Miami schools will also be giving out the vaccines.

Wearing masks and getting vaccinated has been a controversial topic nationwide, and that’s been the case, especially in Florida. Even with vaccinations available to younger children, communities are still split on whether they’ll vaccinate their kids.

“I’m a health care worker, and so is my husband; we’re both vaccinated, so it’s one step closer to make sure she’s safe,” said Susan Westbury, who plans to get her daughter vaccinated.

“I think if more parents would get on board and we could probably fight this curve a little bit better and maybe get back to some type of normalcy,” said Daniel Blair, who plans to get his kids vaccinated.

“We’re gonna wait a little bit longer. They’re 6 years old, and since they’re still young, I’m a little hesitant to get them vaccinated right now,” said Fallyn Zaderazil, who doesn’t plan to get her kids vaccinated.

COVID-19 concerns at schools are a national issue. In Illinois, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) will cancel classes on Nov. 12, so parents and guardians can get children can get COVID-19 vaccines.

CPS is calling the initiative “Vaccination Awareness Day,” which aims to ensure all eligible students have the opportunity to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible, a letter addressed to parents and families read.

In place of classes, some Chicago-area schools will host vaccination clinics.

Yet, there are some mixed feelings. Many parents are happy schools are providing vaccines, but many working parents don’t think they’ll be able to take their kids and wish they had been given more notice.