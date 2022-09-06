Expert: Managers should adapt as people return to office

(NewsNation) — As more employees begin the transition back to the office, an expert who spoke with NewsNation said managers will be the ones entering uncharted waters.

“Organizations that are getting it right right now are working more toward what we’d call a ‘coaching-manager’ where they have at least one meaningful conversation with each employee every month,” said Gallup’s Chief Economist Dr. Jim Harter.

He said those conversations can be important because Gallup’s data has shown a downward trend in employee engagement — one that started in the second half of 2021.

Those conversations, according to Harter, should include goal and priority setting, recognition and feedback and accountability.

“That makes the role of a manager even more complex,” he said. “So I think there’s a lot of what organizations can do to have a big impact on engaging employees into the future in this new type of environment.”