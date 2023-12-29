‘Explore Louisiana’ float to feature in 2024 Rose Parade

(NewsNation) — Over 80 floral-decorated floats, equestrian units and marching bands will travel down the route of the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day, including an appearance from the state of Louisiana.

This year’s float is on a mission to promote tourism across the state by inviting everyone to “Explore Louisiana,” the float’s title.

The float will be adorned with a larger-than-life Mardi Gras jester and fleur-de-lis designs. Inspiration came from second-line umbrellas and traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green, and gold, according to NewsNation affiliate KTAL.

“This year, the music is right up our alley with jazz, zydeco, Cajun — so many different great musicians riding on the float this year highlighting that music,” said Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras right around the corner than with a big jester on our float? This float is going to be covered with over 130,000 roses and orchids.”

Grammy-nominated zydeco musician Sean Ardoin, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw and legendary guitarist James Burton will perform on the float.

“It’s iconic. To be performing on this is amazing. We’re bringing our culture and our music and our fanfare to the world through the Rose Bowl Parade. I’m super excited; I can’t wait for y’all to experience it,” Ardoin said. “Just expect Mardi Gras in a box, in a bag, in a bomb.”

The 135th Rose Parade’s theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”

This marks the third appearance of the Pelican State at the Rose Parade. “Louisiana’s float won the ‘Showmanship Award’ for last year’s float,” KTAL reports.