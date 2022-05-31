Father and son save 4-year-old from drowning

(NewsNation) — A 4-year-old autistic boy who spent 3 minutes submerged in an apartment pool is alive today thanks to the quick actions of a father and son.

Video taken by an apartment surveillance camera shows 4-year-old Xavier coming out of his family’s apartment and heading straight for the pool. The boy, clad only in a pair of shorts, runs straight to the pool and jumps in.

Xavier, who doesn’t know how to swim, was in trouble immediately. Fortunately for the boy, Tom Westerhaus jumped to the rescue after his 12-year-old son, Maddox, alerted him. Xavier spent just over three minutes in the pool, plenty of time for the young boy to drown.

In another lucky break for Xavier, Tom Westerhaus had lifeguard training which included CPR. He got Xavier to the side of the pool and immediately began resuscitation. After two minutes, the child began to cough up water and came back to consciousness.

At a police press conference, Tom and Maddox were introduced to Xavier’s mother, Alexis Rigney, who said she was tending to her 4-month-old when she realized Xavier had slipped out of the apartment. “Anything could have happened,” she said tearfully, “I’m just glad that he’s OK now. He’s my best friend and I don’t know what I would do without him.”

Tom and Maddox were both honored by the fire department and given “Hometown Hero” awards and two challenge coins showing that they were part of the department’s family.