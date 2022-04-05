Financial anxiety: Expert answers viewers’ money questions

(NewsNation) — Three in five Americans admit to losing sleep over worries about their finances, according to a new study conducted by OnePoll.

Dan Roccato, a personal finance advisor with credible.com, addressed viewers’ money anxiety during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

As most people have not established an emergency fund, it is no surprise that money is at the top of the list when it comes to people’s concerns.

So what do people need to do to get started and provide themselves security that they need?

“Number one advice I can give folks is focused on what you can control,” Roccato said. “You can’t control the Federal Reserve. You can’t control the brain trust in Washington, but you can control how much money you save. You can control how you spend your money. So put yourself in control of your money.”

Whether you have a lot of savings or a little, Roccato said “right-size your life.”

“We probably should be a little bit more humble,” he says. “So it’s OK not to try to live up to the Joneses next door.”

And finally, Roccato recommends, save.

“So many of us don’t have that little cushion, and psychologically studies have shown when we have that little rainy day fund, we feel much more confident about our financial situation,” he said. “So even if it’s just a few bucks, do it.”

According to Roccato, the best way to start saving is with your tax refund.

“It’s that first dollar that’s the hardest one,” he said. “For those of us getting a tax refund this year, take a few of those dollars, put them in your rainy-day fund.”

Q: As a retiree, I am concerned about Social Security. I have heard both that it’s running out of money. But also I’ve heard that it is completely safe. I would appreciate the truth. — Jim from Omaha, Nebraska

“It is safe,” Roccato said. “Don’t worry about Social Security running out.”

But it will change for future generations, according to Roccato.

We’re going to retire later and our benefits may not be as generous as we think, as the average security check today is only about $1,600.

“So again, focus on what you control,” Roccato said. “If you don’t want to be eating cat food when you retire, try to save now while you’re still working. But Jim, you’re gonna be fine.”

Q: Is there a place for cryptocurrency to have a positive and low-risk impact for a retired person’s portfolio? — Dwayne from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“Positive and low-risk don’t go together when we talk about cryptocurrency,” Roccato said. “It’s very risky. It’s very speculative, but it probably is the new frontier.”

According to Roccato, don’t load your portfolio up with it.

“Use your fun money, not your rent money,” he said. “Be prepared for a very wild ride. Be prepared for losses, in fact, as well.”

Watch the complete interview with Dan Roccato in the video player at the top of the page.