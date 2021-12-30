At a glance: How many flights were canceled during holiday week

(NewsNation Now) — Thousands of travelers have been impacted by flight cancellations or delays over the last week.

Amid the seeming holiday chaos at the nation’s airlines, just how many flights have been impacted due to the rise of omicron infections, staffing woes and, of course, weather?

In the United States, 6,521 flights were canceled in just over 6 days.

Here are the facts:

Breaking it down by day, the most cancellations happened the day after Christmas: 1,318.

Nearly every day since Christmas, at least a thousand flights have been canceled: 698 flights were cancelled on Dec. 24. Dec. 25: 997, Dec. 26: 1,318, Dec. 27: 1,144, Dec. 28: 1,292, Dec. 29: 1,081.

The airport most impacted by cancellations was Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which was hit with a double whammy of weather issues and omicron side effects. As a result, Alaska Airlines planned to cancel 20% of all departures out of Seattle, on Wednesday and today.

Southern California’s LAX in Los Angeles, O’Hare in Chicago and Newark airport in New Jersey have all seen major cancellations this week.

Including the 998 flights that have been canceled today, the total holiday cancellations for the week have reached 7,519 flights. And we may not be through the worst of it.