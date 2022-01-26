TAMPA (NewsNation Now) — She’s hasn’t even been on the planet for a full year, but five-month-old Greta has already helped someone break a world record — and it’s all because of her dad, Rob Holcomb, of Florida.

Holcomb, 35, recently set the record for running the fastest mile while pushing someone in a stroller. With Greta in tow, Holcomb crossed the finish line at 4:53. That’s four seconds faster than the previous record.

Talking to NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert on “Morning in America,” Holcomb said he learned about the record from a friend. When his wife got pregnant last year, Holcomb decided he was going after it.

According to NewsNation local affiliate WFLA, this wasn’t Holcomb’s first attempt at breaking the record: he had previously missed it by a mere half-second the first couple of times he tried.

Along with being the fastest, there are a few rules record-breaking hopefuls need to follow: There must be human being inside the stroller and all the wheels have to remain on the ground at all times. As Holcomb told WFLA, he had to have someone recording to make sure he ran the full mile, not just 1600 meters of a track.

A friend of Holcomb is now trying to beat his mile record — something Holcomb said he actually wants to see.

“That’s what records are there for, to be beaten,” Holcomb said. “And then I can go after it again.”

While Holcomb is considering trying his hand at other races, including a 10k and half marathon, he’s now focused on enjoying time with his baby.

“They are pretty fast,” he said.