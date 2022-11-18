Florida farm on the road to recovery post-Hurricane Ian

(NewsNation) — It has been nearly two months since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida’s southwest coast and the Category 4 storm caused as much as $1.8 billion in damage to Florida’s agricultural industry, state agriculture officials said.

Farmer Robert McMahon with Southern Fresh Farms in Fort Myers joined “Morning in America,” saying the hurricane knocked over and stripped all of their plants.

“Fortunately, our community did come together,” McMahon said. “We had a lot of volunteers show up and got the roof back on, got the towers set back up and were able to get things replanted.”

McMahon said they are fortunate to be able to have their vegetables growing again and back in production.

“We felt for all the people that came out here and helped us, the one way for us to repay them was to get our farm up and going again and give them a place to come get fresh produce and some place for the kids to come and play and take their minds off maybe some other problems going on,” McMahon said.

The farm has started to harvest a little bit this week since replanting after the storm with McMahon saying that it has been a miraculous recovery for them.

