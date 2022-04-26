Ford chief engineer talks what’s behind F-150 launch

(NewsNation) — The 2022 F-150® Lightning™ is the best-selling vehicle across the board in the United States, with thousands of them expected to be delivered in the next year.

Behind it all is a team of people at Ford. Leading them all is Ford’s chief engineer, Linda Zhang.

After spending more than half her life at Ford, Zhang has done it all from manufacturing to product development, and even finance and business strategy.

“Between all of those, I’ve learned a lot, and I feel like this is the perfect job for me right now because I get to put all those pieces together and get this truck out to our customers,” Zhang said.

Zhang said she really tried to understand how to use technology to elevate the F-150 even further and provide customers with features only electrification can bring.

The F-150 Lightning, which rolled out Tuesday, has more than 400 horsepower and 775 pounds of instant torque, more than a typical gas-powered truck. Not only that, but the pickup also has 360-degree cameras and touch screen technology.

“Step one is really taking a look at our customers and trying to understand what the vision for this product is,” Zhang said.

Seeing positive feedback from the F-150 Lightning’s launch has been gratifying, Zhang said.

“For me, it’s a big reward to be able to have brought this from basically concept to now a product that we can touch and feel,” she said.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning is so popular that the company has stopped taking reservations on them to avoid long wait times. It’s a sign Ford is gaining ground on Tesla, which has long been a giant in the electric car market.

“I think we’re definitely leading in a lot of ways with our battery technology as well as just our product portfolio,” Zhang said. “We have a lot of plans in terms of growth, and we’re looking to really get these into our customers’ hands.”