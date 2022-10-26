Fort Lauderdale boat show opens Wednesday

(NewsNation) — The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show opened on Wednesday, bringing more than 100,000 people to Florida’s southeast coast.

The marine industry just for Florida alone is a $1.79 billion industry, and Hurricane Ian devastated the western side of the state. With a massive commercial fishing industry, many people are expected to make their way to the boat show to find themselves a new boat.

“Why is it special this year? Sustainability is a theme,” national transportation insider Mike Caudill said.

With over 1,300 boats on display, Caudill said there is a boat there for everybody. Plus, he said that electric boats are the new thing in the boating world, trying to make boating more sustainable.