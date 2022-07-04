Police mobilize nationwide for a safe Fourth of July holiday

(NewsNation) — As America prepares to celebrate its independence across the nation, police departments are saturating their streets with officers, hoping a strong show of force will discourage anyone from trying to pull off any acts of violence, big or small.

The Fourth of July is one of the country’s biggest outdoor holidays. From coast to coast there are big celebrations planned, with Americans happy for a return to the way things used to be before the pandemic ruined a lot of social norms.

The major security concern in New York City going into the Fourth of July holiday is gun violence, but the mayor says since rolling out the city’s summer violence strategy May 1, shootings are 19% compared to a year ago.

The city is home to the nation’s largest fireworks show, 48,000 fireworks will be launched over the city, creating a dazzling display over the East River.

“This year we’re really focused on community,” said Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Fireworks Show.

In Chicago, a city trying to keep the city’s violence under control, CPD officers will be out monitoring major city events.

“It is the city’s highest priority to safeguard each and every activation throughout our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

In Memphis, police recently received crowd control training ahead of thousands heading to the city’s famous Beale Street for the 4th.

In Columbus, Ohio, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies will be watching closely with the help of cameras.

With the country’s current tense and sometimes tumultuous political and social climate, there are security concerns, but there are no known credible security threats. Law enforcement is hoping to keep the peace with a massive show of force to help people relax.