Friday deadline approaching for Musk to buy Twitter

(NewsNation) — Elon Musk’s Twitter bio now reads “Chief twit.”

Right below that is a cheeky video of Musk strolling through the social media giant’s San Francisco headquarters for the fist time as the company’s prospective boss.

“Let that sink in,” Musk wrote in a tweet accompanied by a video of him lugging a porcelain sink through the Twitter lobby.

It looks as if Musk has finally landed in his new home in the final days before the $44 billion deadline arrives this Friday.

Failure to close the deal before the deadline means a November trial, but Musk was seen in good spirits entering Twitter headquarters. All signs point to the finale of a business story that has captivated the nation for months.

“Meeting a lot of cool people,” Musk tweeted during Wednesday’s visit.

Others replied with their own pictures of Musk mingling with employees.

There has been no official word yet that the deal has been finalized.

Stock in Twitter has surged nearly 65% since it hit a four-month low in July. However, overnight the New York stock exchange announced that it has suspended trading on Twitter until the deal has been finalized.