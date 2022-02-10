(NewsNation Now) — An unruly passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight to Orlando had to be restrained by fellow passengers after he allegedly yelled, complaining about another passenger, forcing the flight to make an emergency landing in North Carolina.

The unidentified man was on board a flight from New York Wednesday when he complained that a woman seated behind him was sticking him with a needle to steal his DNA. The situation escalated from there.

Other passengers claim he threatened a baby and said he would kill everyone on board.

Several videos from the flight, circulated on social media, show the commotion inside the plane as several male passengers try to restrain the man.

“They are now fighting,” one woman can be heard saying, with a passenger screaming, “Tie him up!”

Airport officials escorted the disruptive passenger off the plane in Raleigh, North Carolina, where the plane was held for two hours before resuming its trip to Florida.

This was the second emergency landing reported this week due to an unruly passenger. On Monday, an American Airlines flight was diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico, after a man threatened to shoot a flight attendant.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, as of Feb. 8, they’ve received 394 reports of unruly passenger incidents, 255 of those were facemask-related. Of those, 93 led to federal investigation with the FAA.