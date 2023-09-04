Creator of gender reveal parties laments destruction they’ve caused

This April 23, 2017, file photo from video provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows a gender reveal event in the Santa Rita Mountain’s foothills, southeast of Tucson, Ariz. The explosion from the reveal ignited the 47,000-acre Sawmill Fire.(U.S. Forest Service via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — If she could go back in time, the creator of gender reveal parties would never have had the bash that started it all.

“There’s an audience for this, the social media audience is hungry for these clicks, they’re hungry for these spectacles,” Jenna Karvunidis, who has been credited with creating the gender reveal party in 2008.

In an effort to reach new heights, gender reveals have gone terribly wrong and become increasingly dangerous over the years.

A gender reveal in Mexico took a deadly turn when the stunt plane used to unveil the baby’s sex crashed, killing the aircraft’s pilot.

In 2020, a California wildfire was sparked during one of these parties. The couple chose to use pyrotechnics to tell the world if they were having a boy or girl. Instead, the El Dorado fire destroyed five homes and 15 other buildings. It also took the life of a firefighter.

In Iowa, a soon-to-be grandmother was killed at a gender-reveal party after her family inadvertently created a “pipe bomb” to make the announcement.

“At first, I felt so responsible,” Karvunidis said.

She’s also thought about the expectations a gender reveal puts on the unborn child, calling it “limiting” to form opinions about what kind of person the child will be just based on their birth sex.

Overall, Karvunidis doesn’t think the trend she started is worth it.

“I wouldn’t have had it. And actually, I had two more children after my gender reveal party, and never had another gender reveal party,” she said.