(NewsNation) — What started as a way for one man to get active again after surgery has turned into a club, helping people heal and focus on their emotional and physical health.

Actor Malik Yoba had quadruple bypass surgery, battled COVID-19 — twice — and his mom passed away, all within the span of a few years.

“When you recover from heart surgery, you really start thinking about life from a very different perspective,” he said.

To cope with the pressure, Yoba, known for his roles in “Cool Runnings” and “Empire,” started going on walks outdoors with his friend, Dan Pearson. Heartbroken after a breakup, Pearson was also having a hard time.

“I told him, I just had surgery. And when I got out, I needed to start walking,” Yoba recalled on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.” “So we started walking together.”

The duo started their walks every day at 11 a.m. Soon, other people started asking if they could join.

“It just kind of grew like that,” Yoba said.

While it helped Yoba’s physical health to start what is now called the Open Hearts Club, it also helped members’ mental health.

Pearson, at 62, had never really opened up before, Yoba said. Through the Open Hearts Club, he was able to.

“It became a bit of therapy for both of us, as we’ve processed lifelong traumas,” Pearson said. “It’s all tied together — mental, emotional, physical health.”