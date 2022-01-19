Chef prepares lunch for homeless during pandemic

(NewsNation Now) — Since the start of the pandemic, Atlanta-based pastry chef Bill Lipscomb and his family have been making lunch to help feed the homeless.

The former Food Network competition finalist said giving back just felt like the right thing to do.

“When the pandemic started, we a lot of us just didn’t know what was going to happen … I didn’t want people to be forgotten. I just felt like there’s 168 hours in the course of a week, you can take 60 minutes out of your life to give back something.” Lipscomb said on “Morning in America.”

Using his own money, Lipscomb said he started out making 15 lunch bags per week, but that quickly blossomed into more with the help of his coworkers and friends.

“Without a doubt, a lot of them started jumping in with me, and, you know, it’s still an ongoing thing. I haven’t stopped,” he said.

Lipscomb has been feeding the homeless once a week since March 2020. Lunches come complete with a sandwich, water, fruit and chips.