(NewsNation Now) — It can be difficult for young children to make friends at school, which may lead to loneliness and isolation, but one Indiana third-grader is making a difference for those feeling alone.

Zachary Green read a book that sparked the idea to create a “buddy bench” for his elementary school.

When kids sit on a buddy bench, it signals to their classmates and teacher they’re feeling alone or have no one to play with.

Green’s idea became a reality with the help of Kellum Imprints and Printing in Ramsey, Indiana, which offered to build the bench.

The company told Green it needed 250 pounds of small plastic lids and tops to be melted down and made into the bench.

Green got right to work and collected enough plastic to create two benches, one for his school and another elementary school.

The 9-year-old says he wants everyone to know they belong. Green says he’s grateful for all the support he’s received.

“I’ve been bullied. Say like, if a kid being bullied has no friends, or just needs someone to talk to they can go sit on,” Green explained. “Our teachers, students, and stuff that that person needs a friend.”

He says his goal is to see a buddy bench at every school and every playground.