Man spreads kindness through ‘Venmo challenge’

(NewsNation Now) — Ryan Cwick says the “power of social media” helped him discover the “Venmo Challenge,” named after the popular mobile payment service. The challenge calls for cash donations to help those in need.

He says he uses funds received from people all over the country to give toiletry and other necessity items to others.

“I watched a lady that was doing this last year during the pandemic and as soon as I saw it, it immediately connected with me,” he said.

Cwick says his mission is to spread kindness. The reward, he says, is priceless.

“The joy that you get when you see someone smile and you’re the one that did that is all you really need in this world,” He said.

In a community-wide effort, Cwick distributes donated items to families and nonprofit organizations. He says several people have reached out to give and receive support.

He adds that kindness is free and anyone can do it.

“Contribute a little bit and make a big impact,” Cwick said.