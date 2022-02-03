In a competition between a Maryland city’s police and fire crews, the real winner was the American Red Cross, as the departments tried to see who could get the most blood donors during a drive last Thursday.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said they were asked by the American Red Cross, who recently declared its first national blood crisis after seeing its worst shortage of it in over a decade, to do the competition.

The city’s police and fire departments get along great, Lando said, and it was “a win-win” for everyone, so they decided to take the challenge.

In the end, it was Fredericks County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services that came out on top. But really, no matter who won, “The community is the one that benefits,” Lando said on “Morning in America” Thursday.

All in all, 53 people donated blood at the drive, which will benefit 159 people from the Greater Frederick area, Frederick County’s Fire Chief Thomas Coe said. Of those participants, 30 were from the fire department, the American Red Cross said.

According to the American Red Cross’ website, 51 units of blood were collected, which will help cancer patients, mothers experiencing complicated childbirth, accident and trauma victims and other patients who need a lifesaving transfusion. This is especially helpful as the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred a 10% overall decline in the number of people donating blood nationwide, in addition to blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations, the Red Cross has previously said. January’s winter storms haven’t helped matters, with hundreds of blood drives being canceled because of severe weather.

“I was thrilled to see our local first responders – those who already save lives daily as part of their jobs – participate in a Battle of the Badges blood drive,” Curt Luthye, executive director for the Red Cross of Montgomery, Howard and Frederick counties, said on the website. “Perhaps even more encouraging is the fact 27 participants in this drive were first-time blood donors!”