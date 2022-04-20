Models with Down syndrome walking the runway

(NewsNation) — GiGi’s Playhouse NYC is hosting a fashion show dedicated to changing the perception of Down syndrome.

Griffin Rohs, associate board co-president of GiGi’s Playhouse, and Malik Jabbar, an NYC participant, discussed the event during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

“It’s a huge initiative that takes an entire community,” Rohs said. “Events like this that showcase the talents and the courage that our kids have are just an incredible time.”

GiGi’s Playhouse NYC is a nationwide chapter organization, based in Chicago, that is solely dedicated to the achievement of Down syndrome individuals.

Jabbar is the emcee of the fashion show scheduled for May 3 and says he is not nervous at all.

“I’m very happy,” he said. “Yes, I’m happy that I’m emceeing.”

GiGi’s works with participants like Jabbar, his family and the entire community at no cost to families.

According to Rohs, GiGi’s started about 15 years ago with a woman named Nancy Giannini, who has a daughter named Gigi who has Down syndrome. Giannini wanted to provide a community in an area that would help support these kids as they grow up and go through their lives.

“It’s an incredible organization that works across a number of different aspects of growing up,” Rohs said. “You know, becoming an adult, cooking, Zumba classes, reading, math.”

And there’s a way to actually watch this fashion show virtually.

The fashion show will debut on GiGi’s Playhouse NYC ‘s social media channels on Tuesday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

“We can’t wait for everyone to watch,” Rohs said. “And we’re really excited for everyone to see just how courageous and how talented these kids really are.”

Learn more about GiGi’s Playhouse NYC on their website.