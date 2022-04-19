Nonprofit giving gift of glam to terminally ill patients

(NewsNation) — A volunteer nonprofit called Simply From The Heart works to help women battling terminal illness feel beautiful.

Jackelyn Kastanis was inspired to start the organization when she found out her childhood best friend, Brooke, had cancer.

“Everything was no longer normal for her,” she said, talking about Brooke. “So I realized that her passion was making others feel beautiful, whether it was highlights or putting curls or telling you you needed a fix real quick.”

It is important to feel beautiful, and to help others feel beautiful, too.

“We bought the salon to her,” Kastanis said. “She couldn’t leave the hospital for about a year. And it wasn’t till later that I realized that needed to happen for others.”

Now, Kastanis and her “glam girls” visit women and girls to take their minds off their illnesses — and glam them up.

“We have like a big reveal,” Kastanis said. “And they get so excited. But it’s more about those moments that lead up to the big reveal.”

Volunteers for the organization offer services that include a manicure, mini makeup application, hair styling, hand massage and even friendly conversation.

“The transformation happens internally,” Kastanis said. “And then they see this beautiful person that’s feminine again and so it’s like the human connection and the pampering with the purpose”

Simply From The Heart first started at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. The nonprofit is now being recognized as the beauty concierge for patients in multiple cities nationwide and, according to Kastanis, pampering over 5,000 patients.

Learn more about Simply From The Heart on their website.

Watch the full interview with Jackelyn Kastanis in the video player at the top of the page.