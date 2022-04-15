Ohio therapy dog selected as Cadbury bunny

(NewsNation) — An Ohio golden doodle with a pair of fake bunny ears and set of rabbit teeth has been named the 2022 Cadbury bunny.

Therapy dog Annie Rose beat out nine other pet finalists, including a horse, sugar glider and a bearded dragon donning bunny ears made from paper and a strand of yarn.

“We took a picture of her wearing her bunny teeth and I think that probably caught their attention because that’s not something you see with a dog every day,” owner Lori Rahn said.

The golden doodle also submitted a video of herself dyeing Easter eggs.

Annie Rose will be awarded an official set of the Cadbury ears and a spot in the company’s 2022 “clucking bunny” Easter commercial. The dog also won $5,000, which Rahn said she’ll use to buy the pup a new car. Annie Rose already has a Jeep.

“It’s a remote … she sits in it and we drive,” Rahn said.

Annie Rose’s Instagram account @Annie_Rose_Adventures has garnered more than 4,000 followers and showcases the dog’s travels and high-fashion wardrobe.

Her newfound fame has attracted in-person attention, too.

“She’s enjoying all the new people she’s meeting and places she’s going,” Rahn said. “She’s living life right now.”