Operation Homefront helping military families thrive

(NewsNation) — Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families.

“We’re all about helping military families overcome their financial hardships,” Operation Homefront CEO John Pray said during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

Recently, Navy veteran Alicia Simpson-Sampson and her family were surprised with a donated vehicle so she could get to and from work.

“I was in shock,” Simpson-Sampson said. “Honestly, in shock and excited. This will definitely help me with my business.”

Simpson-Sampson said she now has plans to pursue a job baking, which she enjoys.

“Because of some amazing donors,” Pray said. “We’re able to help Alicia get back on track and keep herself ready for a brighter future.”

In partnership with U.S. Bank’s Driven to Serve program, Operation Homefront has been able to donate 15 cars to military families in need. It has also gifted a home.

“We are just so thankful for their support and of course, our ability to help Alicia and her family,” Pray said. “It’s just so exciting to be able to make such a positive difference in a family’s life.”

Simpson-Sampson said her 5-year-old daughter was also shocked by the gift.

“She was like ‘is this our car? Are you sure? No, this isn’t our car. This can’t be our car,'” Simpson-Sampson said. “Then she saw the teddy bear. She’s like, ‘Oh my gosh,'”

You can learn more about Operation Homefront on their website.

