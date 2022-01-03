(NewsNation Now) — With millions of children heading back to school under the shadow of yet another surge in COVID-19 infections, the stress of the long-running pandemic is starting to take its toll on the youngest members of society.

Dr. Regine Muradian joined “Morning in America” to talk about three things that parents and caregivers can watch out for when it comes to stressors and their effects. Her team created a virtual mental health program to get help out to communities where it might not otherwise be readily available.

According to Muradian, “The three signs that we’re seeing mainly are anxiety, depression and inattention or disruptive behaviors.”

Muradian’s group, Team Project Rise, seeks to equip teachers and school personnel with tools that they need to help children in need and to deal with the effects even when they can’t change the underlying causes. She laid out signs that teachers can look for to indicate depression in a student, such as being agitated, having difficulty completing tasks, decreased participation, losing friends and falling grades.

Team Project Rise members help teachers deal with every phase of depression, giving them coaching on how to deal with all the indicators.

Muradian said one of the most powerful tools for both school personnel and parents is communication, making sure that kids know they are supported and cared for even when they may not seem receptive. In a world where hugs are no longer PC (or forbidden by social distancing), it can be hard to convey the sort of caring that kids need, but it’s worth the effort.

More information can be found on the Team Project Rise website.