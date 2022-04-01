Purse auction to raise money for hospitals, teachers

(NewsNation) — Proceeds from a purse auction scheduled to take place April 9 will benefit teachers, hospitals and people experiencing homelessness.

Sacramento Helping Hands’ Great Purse Event was placed on hold for two years because of the pandemic, but the fundraiser will return next week with an auction and breakfast. NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert will be the keynote speaker.

“We’re also helping local school students with their senior trip,” said Pamela Walton, the director of Sacramento Helping Hands. “They’re coming to help serve. We have one of the young men playing the cello and the piano and they’re raising money for their senior trip coming and being a part of this. So we are really helping not only hospitals, but teenagers.”

The in-person event will include a raffle, and an online auction featuring bags from brands including Gucci and Valentino will go live next week, Walton said.

“It is like ‘The Price Is Right.’ They literally run down and pick out their purse and it is so much fun to see women get that excited about a handbag,” Walton said.

The fundraiser will take place at 6331 Watt Ave. North Highlands, California. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the event will begin at 9 a.m.

Tickets and additional details are available online at www.Sachelpinghands.org.