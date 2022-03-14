Sunflower of Peace collecting medical supplies for Ukraine

(NewsNation) — Katya Malakhova is the founder of Sunflower of Peace.

Started five years ago as a fundraiser to provide backpacks with first aid and medical supplies to front-line doctors, Sunflower of Peace is currently providing backpacks to Ukrainian soldiers, citizens and volunteers.

The nonprofit started in Boston has now raised more than $3 million to help the people of Ukraine.

“We can do a lot with the money,” Malakhova said during an appearance on “Morning in America”. “I just want to make sure that it goes as fast as possible to the people of Ukraine.”

Sunflower of Peace started its first fundraiser in 2015 with the purpose of helping people who were affected by violence in Ukraine.

The sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower. It has become a worldwide symbol of solidarity and peace amid the Russian invasion, and its towering blooms have emerged as a sign of resistance.

As the organization grew bigger, it started providing help to orphans, internally displaced persons and, recently, those most affected by COVID-19 in Ukraine.

According to its website, “Each backpack is designed for groups of 5 to 10 people and includes a variety of first aid supplies: bandages, anti-hemorrhagic medicine like Quikclot and Celox, medical instruments and a means for survival in extreme conditions.”

“We just packed 40-plus last night,” Malakhova said. “And they’re gonna go today or tomorrow morning to Poland, to our partners, and then our partners will get it to the border.”

Sunflower of Peace is also working directly with hospitals.

“We’re actually in communication with lots of hospitals in Boston,” she said. “Asking them to donate specific medical supplies and medicine.”

Sunflower of Peace has raised thousands of dollars and provided hundreds of medical workers in Ukraine with the equipment they lacked in times of drained resources and even larger needs.

Donations can be made through the fundraising page on Facebook.

Watch the full interview with Katya Malakhova in the video player at the top of the page.