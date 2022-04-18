What’s Good: DJ Cheem’s ‘Ba Ba Ben’ has people dancing

(NewsNation) — Known as the Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes song, DJ Cheem’s “Ba Ba Bend” has charmed the internet and inspired some colorful dance moves.

DJ Cheem’s music has spread around the world, and he discussed his viral sensation during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

“I wanted to give people, you know, something easy and fun to do with TikTok,” he said.

DJ Cheem said he made the song during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“You know, when everybody was locked down,” he said. “So, I just wanted to get people something fun and easy to do, where anybody could do it, whether you’re a kid, with your older adult, you know”

The song is catchy, it’s easy and if you know where your head, your shoulders, knees and toes are, you’re good.

“Keeping it simple is the best thing to do,” he said. “And then you can do whatever you want after when the beat drops.”

“Ba Ba Bend” has been viewed over 4 million times on YouTube, and DJ Cheem has gotten a lot of attention for this song on platforms like Tiktok.

“It’s really exciting to see that people all over the world is actually jamming to something that I did,” he said. “You know, it’s still hitting me.”

DJ Cheem is a native of Barbados, a place known for its soca music.

“I wanted to share that with the world and I want to spread it,” he said.

