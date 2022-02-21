First-graders spread joy to vets one holiday card at a time

(NewsNation Now) — First-graders in Sahuarita, Arizona got to work using crayons, paper, scissors and a lot of creativity to extend a holiday greeting to our country’s veterans.

The kids in Ms. Nancy Birch’s first-grade class at Copper View Elementary School have been making and sending personalized holiday cards to veterans three times a year.

“I’ve been doing it since the school opened for 10 years,” Burch said during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

This is a community service passion project that spreads joy to veterans and teaches students that you can’t be too young to be kind.

“I think it’s important for students to have a service project and do something for other people,” Burch said.

More than 500 cards were created and sent to a local VA hospital over Christmas.

“They understand about people in the hospital and how they’re not having a great day,” Burch said. “And maybe we can make a difference in their lives.”

The cards are decorated by the kids and each includes a personalized greeting.

Burch includes return address labels so veterans can write back if they want.

Watch the full interview with Nancy Birch in the video player at the top of the page.