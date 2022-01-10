What’s Good: After-school orchestra program music to our ears

(NewsNation Now) — As arts instruction across the nation has been a target in recent budget cuts, one after-school program is music to our ears.

Kidznotes in Durham, North Carolina, works to use music to build a thriving network that unleashes the human potential to transform lives and communities.

“We provide the instruments,” Kidznotes executive director Shana Tucker said during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

Kidznotes has been operating for about 12 years and offers incredible access — free of charge — to students who might not otherwise have the opportunity to learn orchestral music or orchestral instruments.

Kidznotes has a relationship with three of the public school districts in the triangle area of North Carolina, Durham, Raleigh and Chapel Hill.

Kidznotes engages students from pre-K through 12th grade in an out-of-school musical program that includes instrumental instruction, choir, music theory, general music, orchestra and band.

Music isn’t just something kids can participate in as a hobby; it can also help them process emotions

“Especially last year, when we all had to go back home and live and work from home,” Tucker said. “We went to a virtual format and the students still continue to show up.”

Tucker said the greatest accomplishment for the organization was to be able to continue the program through the pandemic.

“I have something that can help me access my joy in the midst of all this crazy,” she said.

