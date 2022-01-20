‘3 kisses and a hug’: Mother continues legacy of young daughter

(NewsNation Now) — “Kindness for Keira” was created by Dawn Rinker to help channel the grief of losing her 8-year-old daughter, Keira Mae, in a car accident.

Rinker is asking the “Kindness for Keira” social media community to honor Keira’s memory by completing an act of kindness.

“She was my third child and she was amazing,” Rinker said during an appearance on “Morning in America.” She was a “little 8-year-old girl with red hair blue eyes and freckles and a contagious laugh and an amazing hug.”

It’s Keira’s hug that became a mantra for Rinker’s kindness campaign.

“Three kisses and a hug was actually something that her daddy started,” Rinker said. “The three kisses is one for each word of I love you.”

According to Rinker, every morning Keira Mae would get up, snuggle up on the couch and give three kisses and about a 30-second hug.

“She just gave the best ones,” Rinker said. “They were so squishy.”

Keira was a true 8-year-old, according to Rinker. She loved making people happy. She loved to dance and she loved playing with her animals.

“We had a small farm, so she loved her goats and to play with the cows and feed them and everything like that,” Rinker said. “She loved being around her friends and just a true heart of gold.”

“If you were sad, you were getting a Keira hug,” Rinker said.

“Kindness for Keira” now has members from every state across the nation and even some overseas.

In her memory, the group was able to donate close to $2,000 for an animal shelter.

“Seeing so many people be touched by my little girl has just been amazing,” Rinker said of helping to spread kindness in memory of little girl who can no longer do it herself.

Watch the full interview with Dawn Rinker in the video player at the top of the page.