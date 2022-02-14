Yazzy and her grandad: Viral singing duo melting hearts online

(NewsNation Now) — A granddaughter and her grandfather in the United Kingdom are showcasing their love of singing on social media and are melting hearts.

Yazzy Chamberlain, a singer-songwriter hailing from North Devon, UK, and her 85-year-old grandfather John Tucker, also known as Grandad, love to sing.

The two have bonded through their love of music during a difficult time for so many families.

“I think during the whole of lockdown and the whole pandemic, we’ve realized how lucky we are,” Chamberlain said during an appearance on “Morning in America”. “I was seeing so many posts online and people not being able to see their granddad being in a care home and I thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, my granddad’s literally in the room next door.’ I feel so lucky.”

Chamberlain is a professional vocalist and Tucker is a trained choir singer. When the pandemic kept Tucker from singing in his choir, the pair teamed up to sing together, creating heartwarming videos on social media.

“As soon as I uploaded a video of granddad, everyone loves him as much as I do,” Chamberlain said. “They’re just amazing comments about my granddad which is so amazing to me.”

Now the duo has quite a following, especially on TikTok with over 300,000 followers and some videos amassing over 4 million views.

“It’s been amazing because we’ve actually been able to spend more time together,” Chamberlain said. “And of course, we both love singing so we’ve just been sat in the garden singing together and recording videos.”

From the age of 10, Chamberlain has gigged and pursued her dreams of being a professional singer-songwriter. She has played and sung all over the UK and at big festivals such as Glastonbury. But for her more local gigs, her grandad would come along.

He would often be singing along from the corner of the room, tucked away with a pint of beer.

Tucker helped inspire his granddaughter to become a singer. She started singing from such a young age and he would often take her to her music lessons.

When she was a little bit older, she would sing at their local church and Tucker would come to watch. During the hymns, you could hear his voice booming around the church. It would always make her cry.

And how does it feel to be singing with his granddaughter?

“Fantastic,” Tucker said.

You can find out more about Yazzy and her music on her website.

Listen to Yazzy Chamberlain and her grandfather sing in the video player at the top of the page.