GOP governors demand Biden take action after US-Mexico border tour

MCALLEN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — A group of Republican governors joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to tour the U.S. – Mexico border Wednesday, just a week after President Joe Biden denied Texas’ request for federal emergency assistance.

In a speech with all 11 governors, Abbott said the scene in Del Rio, Texas — where thousands of migrants were camped and then deported — was the result of a lack of attention from the White House being paid to the border.

“President Joe Biden has caused a humanitarian crisis and chaos at our border,” Abbott said.

The governors touring the border included: Abbott, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The governors unveil a 10-point border security plan.

Abbott called for Biden to reinstate the remain in Mexico policy, finish the border wall, and enforce Title 42 health restrictions. The Trump and Biden administrations both used Title 42, a rule that allows the government to cite the pandemic as a reason to deny entry.

A judge ruled in September the government could no longer use Title 42, but it was overruled after an appeal. The remain in Mexico policy was also upheld by a court.

Republicans have seized on a record number of immigrants crossing the border this year as a top issue to target Biden. The surge of border crossings has happened despite Biden retaining many of the border restrictions put in place by former President Donald Trump.

Biden has faced bipartisan criticism over his administration’s approach to immigration. Last week, the Biden administration announced new rules that require authorities to only pursue migrants who recently crossed into the country without permission or are deemed to pose a threat to public safety.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.