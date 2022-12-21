Hams for Heroes: Louisiana nonprofit gives back to veterans

(NewsNation) — A U.S. Navy veteran and his wife are working around the clock this holiday season to give back to military families.

Michael and Racquel Edmond, founders of the nonprofit Once Was Inc., partnered with the Louisiana State Police to host their first annual Christmas ham giveaway called Hams for Heroes.

The Edmonds shared their journey on “Morning in America,” saying they were eager to give back and help other military families who felt disconnected from the communities that they fought to protect.

“We host counseling sessions and I spend time talking with other military spouses about what it’s like to live with a service member who’s dealing with PTSD, the emotional tools that I’ve developed to help. And yes, sometimes just to talk to say, ‘hey, I don’t know how to connect to my service member, what tools are you using?'” Racquel explained.

