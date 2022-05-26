(NewsNation) — High gas prices have been in the headlines for months now — and they’re not letting up, even for Memorial Day weekend.
This year, 38 million people are expected to travel for the holiday. That’s an 8% increase from this time last year — although back then, fuel prices weren’t yet at record high levels.
As of the Thursday before Memorial Day, the national average price for a gallon of fuel is $4.60. That’s a full 50 cents higher than last month, and $1.60 more than they were last year.
Still, about 82% of Memorial Day travelers plan on skipping the planes and trains and opting for automobiles. So how can travelers beat the hefty gas prices?
- Fill up now. Gas prices are expected to spike even more this weekend. To find a deal, some drivers are even driving across state lines. In Illinois, the state average for a gallon of gas is $4.97, while right next door, in Indiana, it’s $4.58. To the north, in Wisconsin, it’s even lower — $4.33.
- Stay out of the fast lane — fast drivers can boost fuel efficiency by up to 10% by driving five to 10 mph slower on the highway.