CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The roads will be busy this holiday season! AAA spokesperson, Molly Hart joined “Morning in America” to share ways to prepare for your upcoming road trip.

More than 53 million people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA predicts that 90% of travelers will go by car.

To make your travel plans smoother Hart recommends snagging your rental car early and bundling packages.

“When you are booking your air and lodging do the rental car at the same time. Bundling might be less expensive to do as well,” Hart said.

Hart says traveling between 1:30 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday before Thanksgiving will be most congested. She says going after 9 p.m. on Wednesday or traveling on Thanksgiving morning will ease travel times.

“The roads are going to be the busiest. If you’re driving please buckle up, don’t use your cell phone, and drive the speed limit so you can get to your families safely,” Hart said.