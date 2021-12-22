Holiday travel at a glance: AAA expects 110M on the move

(NewsNation Now) — People aren’t just flying in large numbers this holiday season, they’re going to be driving, taking the train or bus to connect with their loved ones.

According to AAA, 110 million Americans are expected to travel in some form between tomorrow and Jan. 2.

100 million of those are by car alone. That’s a 28% increase from last year, but still down 7% from 2019.

The airports are packed, too, as at least 1.9 million travelers have flown in the past six days. The TSA is now expecting about 30 million travelers between Dec., 20 and Jan. 3, That’s over 10 million more than the amount of people who traveled last year, but still down about 4 million from the same time in 2019.

