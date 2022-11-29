Couple helps veterans open up about trauma

(NewsNation) — One couple is helping create a safe space for veterans and first responders to learn how to deal with PTSD.

Jenny and Evan Owens began Reboot Recovery from their home, offering homecooked meals and child care to veterans in need while helping them open up about trauma.

After more than a decade, the couple has helped nearly 17,000 individuals with the Christian faith-based program.

When they began the program, Jenny was working with traumatic brain injury patients through the Department of Defense. She said the program began because she wanted to do more to address the non-physical aspects of injury.

“Trauma really catalyzes a conversation about why am I here, what is my purpose, why do bad things happen to good people? And we wanted to create a place where we could address that,” Jenny said.

