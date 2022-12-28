‘Enlisted for Life’ helps homeless vets

(NewsNation) — Thousands of veterans are homeless in America, and one organization hopes to help their brothers and sisters in service.

Marine Lance Cpl. Sean Carroll runs “Enlisted for Life,” which operates in New York state, along with parts of Vermont, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

Run entirely by volunteers, the group helps clothe and feed homeless veterans as well as assisting veterans trying to stay housed with rent and utility payments. The goal is to help vets reintegrate into the world after service, Carroll said.

