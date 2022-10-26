(NewsNation) — Female veterans are more than two times as likely to have PTSD as their male counterparts.

Female service members face the same challenges as men do, but are also at increased risk for sexual violence and harassment.

Brooke Jackson Kahn enlisted as a combat medic and now runs the nonprofit She’s the Vet. Kahn said her organization takes a proactive approach to mental health.

“You don’t have to have a diagnosis, you don’t have to be retired, you don’t have to have different things. Your only requirement is to have served or be serving currently,” Kahn said.

Kahn said the camaraderie provided by the group is critical because many women don’t get the same support from friends and families as men do when they join the military.