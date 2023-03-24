Nonprofit supports families of fallen soldiers: ‘It means a lot’

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation) — Sidney Dyer was just 6 years old when her father was killed in Afghanistan. However, she was able to receive financial support for her education through the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

The SOWF is a nonprofit that provides “cradle-to-career” educational scholarships for Medal of Honor recipients and the children of fallen special operations personnel.

Dyer, along with retired Maj. Gen. Clay Hutmacher, president and CEO of the group, and Sgt. Maj. Matthew O. Williams, a U.S. Army Medal of Honor recipient, joined “Morning in America” to discuss how the organization changed her life and continues to change the lives of families of fallen soldiers.

“It means a lot to have this organization with me, because obviously when you lose a family member like that, you are losing a large chunk of your support system,” Dyer said. “Building that community around us is really, really important for us, so it’s been great having them here with me.”

