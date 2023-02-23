Retired Navy SEAL hopes to inspire others

(NewsNation) — A retired Navy SEAL is hoping to bring the ethos and inspiration he found in the military to others and help them live a purpose-driven life.

Mike Sarraille has written a series of books and runs a column and podcast called “The Everyday Warrior.”

“I was a part of some amazing teams, very tough individuals. And we always found a way to win,” Sarraille said of his experience in the military.

However, Sarraille said he recognized that most people don’t get the opportunity to attend formal leadership programs and few places in the private sector offer structured training on how to lead.

“They lack a framework from which to become better human beings to embody the principles that lead to success down the road,” he said.

For most people, fear of risk holds them back, Sarraille told NewsNation. Being a warrior, he explained, is about a mindset, not a profession, and that mindset includes changing how people think about risk.

“They see failure, and they see risk and fear. But failure is the refining fire by which persistence becomes success. Failure is not an assessment of your worth. It’s not an indictment of your ability to achieve your goals,” he said.

Creating that mindset can begin with children, Sarraille said, giving them tools to grow up and face whatever comes their way.

“A positive warrior mindset will help you build a framework that when you do hit obstacles, you respond in a positive and healthy manner,” Sarraille said.