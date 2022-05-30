Veteran helps grieving military families

(NewsNation) — U.S. Air Force veteran, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient and American hero Major Bonnie Carroll founded “TAPS,” an organization to help bring some solace to grieving military families.

When Bonnie’s husband died in a plane crash during a routine military mission, she was struck by grief and searched for healing. She found there was no organization to assist in the military loss.

“This is America and we have a support group for absolutely everything. But at that time, it had never existed for military families,” Bonnie said.

So, she created one.

“TAPS” has grown into a national organization that services thousands of survivors of military loss.

In 2021, the organization helped 9,200 fallen soldiers’ families.

“TAPS” has a network of trained professionals who are on call 24/7. Whether you are in emotional crisis, or need to connect with ‘TAPS’ resources, you can call ‘TAPS’ at 800-959-8277.